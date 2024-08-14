Live
- Stop looting, help revive HMT: Kumaraswamy lashes out at DKS
- Vani takes charge as Kanipakam temple EO
- Revanth to lay stone for new facility of Cognizant today
- Make CM Revanth’s visit to district a success: DCC chief
- MITS gets prestigious ranking in NIRF-2024
- NASA just shut down a planetary defence mission, Now what?
- Leaked climax clip from ‘Gowri’ draws parallels with Darshan’s ‘Shed’ incident
- Apollo University conducts anti-ragging awareness programme
- ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally displays patriotic fervour
- Another complaint filed in Guv’s office on MUDA scam against CM
Just In
Leaked climax clip from ‘Gowri’ draws parallels with Darshan’s ‘Shed’ incident
Aone-minute clip from the much-anticipated Kannada film Gowri has appeared on torrent sites and Telegram just days before its scheduled release on August 15.
Bengaluru: Aone-minute clip from the much-anticipated Kannada film Gowri has appeared on torrent sites and Telegram just days before its scheduled release on August 15. The leaked footage, which features a dramatic action sequence set in a shed, has sparked controversy due to its apparent similarities with the current legal issues facing Sandalwood star Darshan.
The clip shows protagonist Samarjit engaged in a fierce fight with the antagonist and his henchmen inside a shed. This setting bears a striking resemblance to the ongoing case against Darshan, who is accused of kidnapping and killing a fan named Renukaswamy, allegedly holding him in a shed. Darshan’s girlfriend, Pavithra Gowda, is the main accused, with Darshan as the second accused.
In the leaked footage, the antagonist mocks Samarjit about his father being ‘taught a lesson,’ which leads Samarjit to vow revenge. This portrayal could be interpreted as a critique of Darshan, potentially inciting backlash from his fans who have vowed to boycott his films until his release.
Director Indrajit Lankesh and Darshan have a contentious history, beginning with Lankesh’s public allegations of Darshan assaulting a waiter. This controversy led to a media boycott of Darshan, which was only resolved after Darshan issued an apology before the release of his film Kaatera in December 2023.