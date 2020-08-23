Love Mocktail Actors To Tie The Knot

Sandalwood actors Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj who gained recognition among the Kannada audience through their performance in the Kannada movie 'Love Mocktail' have decided to tie the knot after the completion of Love mocktail 2.

The pair who have been in a relationship for years now are busy with the shooting of the movie sequel, "Love mocktail 2".

The couple are often asked about their marriage in all the interviews. Now, they have cleared the air stating that they would get married after they wrap up the sequel to their hit movie.

Darling Krishna himself has clarified on this in one of his latest interviews. "This undue postponement was because of Coronavirus. In fact, we had intended to get married in December. Both our families are quite big hence we have decided to marry after the completion of this project and after Corona subsides," said Darling Krishna.

Love Mocktail was produced by these actors. However, we hear that Milana Nagaraj will not be seen in this movie but a new heroine is being introduced.