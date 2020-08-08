Puneeth Rajkumar, Yash To Share Screen Space In Yuvarathnaa Director's Next?

Kannada fans are apiring to see multi starrer movies in Sandalwood where they desire to watch two or more of their favourite stars acting in the same movie sharing screen space like in other languages.

But such happenings are very rare in the Kannada film industry as Kannada stars seldom appear together.

Recently, hattrick hero Shivarajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep had shared screen space in the movie "villain". Usually, star actors want to exhibit their personal charisma in their movies. Some people are of the opinion that if super stars work together, film industry will prosper and there will be harmony among fans too.

Though Sandalwood Power Star puneeth Rajkumar and Rocking Star Yash have acted in many multi star studded movies they have not worked together in any movie yet. Will this dream get fructified?

Here is some indication. Director Santhosh Ananddram has expressed his desire and eagerness to see Yash and Puneeth together on the same screen. This director reminisced about a day in 2013--July 23. The day on which he had narrated the story of Mr and Mrs Ramachari to Yash which paved the way for him to emerge as a director in sandalwood.

It may be recalled that the movie not only starred Yash and his actress wife Radhika Pandit in lead roles, but also pushed the actor's star status making him one of the most bankable stars in Sandalwood.

While reacting to this piece of news about the director's desire, Yash thanked Santhosh Ananddram and said that it is a matter of pride that he got an opportunity to work in the highly successful movie Mr and Mrs Ramachari. He also said that his huge expectations from the movie did not go in vain and felt that the industry got a director, who they can feel proud of.

Yash also had a few words of appreciation about the director's upcoming movie "Yuvarathna". He said that he felt like a blockbuster movie is on the way when he watched a few clippings and songs from the movie.

Yuvarathna is directed by Santosh Ananddram. The movie stars Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role. The action flick is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and stars Sayyesha, Sonu, Dhananjay and Vasishta Simha in key roles.

Do you want to see Appu and Yash together? Let us know your thoughts.