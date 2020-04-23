Real Star Upendra's Kabza Look Decoded

Real Star Upendra fans had something to cheer about during the coronavirus lockdown days when the makers of his upcoming movie Kabza released the first look from his movie. And shall we say we are impressed?

For the unversed, Upendra's Kabza is a period flick. The movie is set between 1947 and 1980. Based on the underworld mafia story, the retro sets in the movie Kabza will come alive on the big screen in seven different Indian languages—Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Odiya and Marathi. The makers released the first look and Uppi's retro look has become the talk of the town.

With a gun in his hand, donning a hat-wearing bell-bottom ensemble with a vintage car in the backdrop is sure a feast to our eyes. There is no doubt a lot of effort has gone into making this movie. Fans and critics have loved the first look of Kabza and expectations surrounding the movie just touched the sky.

As the director himself said after the overwhelming response to Uppi's look in Kabza, the Sandalwood Real star's acting prowess will be the major highlight in the movie. The maker also expressed confidence that the film will be liked by the audience.

R Chandru is wielding the megaphone for this movie. This is the third time Uppi has joined hands with the director R Chandru. Their earlier collaborations were I Love You and Brahma. Kabza is bankrolled under Sri Siddeshwar Enterprises banner by Sridhar Lagadapati.

Kabza went on floors long ago and is being made on a massive budget of around 80 crores. Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu is essaying a key role in Upendra's Kabza. The makers had to halt the production because of the lockdown. They are expected to resume shoot soon as the lockdown is removed.