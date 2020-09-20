Sambargi Drops A Bomb, To Name Two A List Actors In Drugs Case

Social worker Prashanth Sambargi has been throwing names of details persons involved in the drug Mafia that has rocked Sandalwood. He has has threatened again saying that he would disclose the names of two more film stars.



He said that involvement of MLA's son, Dark web usage and the enquiry going on with two famous stars is just a tip of the iceberg, and added that he would come up with further details about two big actors and a few others who are involved in this racket and gave a call to the forces to unite for the eradication of drugs in India.



This statement of Sambargi through the social media channel Twitter has aroused curiousity among people who are speculating about the names of some big stars from Sandalwood. Already, two well known actors Sanjjanaa and Ragini are in the central jail at Prappana Agrahara.



Besides, the CCB already has also said to have summoned a few B grade artists and are enquiriing. It remains to be seen who all will be called by the CCB in the days to come.

