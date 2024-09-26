Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’ Clinches the Title as the UK’s Official Entry for the 2025 Oscars

‘Santosh,’ directed by Sandhya Suri, has been named the United Kingdom's official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars. This announcement follows closely behind the selection of Laapataa Ladies as India's official entry, showcasing a strong recognition of Indian films on the global stage.

‘Santosh’ is an intense police procedural that takes audiences through the labyrinth of crime and investigation. The film stars talented actors Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar, who deliver compelling performances. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section, where it received positive reviews for its gripping narrative and direction.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) played a crucial role in selecting ‘Santosh’ for this honor. As the organization responsible for choosing the UK’s Oscar submissions, BAFTA evaluates films based on various criteria. The eligibility of ‘Santosh’ was bolstered by its wide release in the UK and the support of British producers, a vital requirement for international submissions.

The film's production team includes notable figures such as Mike Goodridge, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay, and Alan McAlex. Executive producers Ama Ampadu, Eva Yates, Diarmid Scrimshaw, Lucia Haslauer, and Martin Gerhard have also contributed to its success. The collaboration between Good Chaos, Razor Film, and Haut et Court highlights its international appeal and production quality, with financial backing from the BFI and BBC Film.

As ‘Santosh’ prepares for the Oscars, it will compete against ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and numerous other films from around the world. The final nominees for the Best International Feature Film category will be announced by the Academy in January 2025. This competition promises to be fierce, with many films vying for the prestigious nomination.