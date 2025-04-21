‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ is a full-on entertainer with Indraganti’s signature touch: Sivalenka Krishna Prasad

Sri Devi Movies, the renowned production house behind hits like Aditya 369 and Gentleman, is back with another promising film titled Sarangapani Jathakam. Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad and directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, the film stars Priyadarshi and Rupa Koduvayur in lead roles and is set for a grand release on April 25.

Speaking to the media, Sivalenka Krishna Prasad revealed that Sarangapani Jathakam is a complete entertainer loaded with comedy, suspense, action, and romance. “I always wanted to make a full-fledged comedy film. With Indraganti’s story and screenplay, that dream has come true. The film will leave audiences in splits,” he said.

This marks the third collaboration between Krishna Prasad and Indraganti, following the successes of Gentleman and Sammohanam. The producer is confident this will be their hat-trick hit, especially with the film releasing during the holiday season.

He described the film as a unique blend of humor and suspense centered around a horoscope. “The first half is pure fun, while the second half takes the narrative to the next level. Every character, including those played by Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Naresh, and Avasarala Srinivas, is integral to the story,” he added.

Praising Priyadarshi’s comic timing, Krishna Prasad said, “After his serious role in Court, this film will show a completely new side of him. He’s done complete justice to the character.” The film is slated for a wide release in over 220 theatres overseas, promising a perfect summer treat for audiences.