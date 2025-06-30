  • Menu
Sarzameen Teaser Released: Kajol, Prithviraj, Ibrahim Ali Khan Star in Kashmir-Based Thriller

Dharma Productions unveils the teaser for Sarzameen, a gripping film set in Kashmir. Starring Prithviraj as a soldier, Kajol as his wife, and Ibrahim Ali Khan as a terrorist, the movie promises intense action and emotion.

Dharma Productions shared the teaser of Sarzameen. The film is about fighting in Kashmir.

Prithviraj plays a soldier. He wants to protect his country. Kajol plays his wife. They have emotional scenes.

Ibrahim Ali Khan plays the villain. He is a terrorist. His new look got much attention online. The story shows fights in snowy Kashmir.

The film is directed by Kayoze Irani. It will release on Jio Hotstar on July 25. This is Ibrahim’s first acting role after working behind the scenes.

