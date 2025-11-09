‘Seemantham’ gears up for Nov 14 theatrical release

The upcoming crime thriller Seemantham, produced under the banner of TR Dream Productions, is set to hit theatres on November 14. The film stars Vajrayogi and Shreya in the lead roles, with Sudhakar Pani directing and writing the project. Prashanth Tata is producing the film, while Gayatri Soumya Gudiseva serves as co-producer. Music is composed by S. Suhas.

The teaser of Seemantham—centered on the chilling backdrop of attacks on pregnant women—has already created a buzz online for its intense background score and gripping visuals. Speaking at the film’s pre-release event, hero Vajrayogi expressed his gratitude towards audiences for supporting newcomers, adding, “Seemantham was made out of passion for cinema. Director Sudhakar’s approach is fresh, and I believe the film will be a big success for our entire team.”

Director Sudhakar Pani shared that the film was a collaborative effort with his college friend, Vajrayogi, and praised the team’s dedication. He added, “Cinematographer Srinivas has given stunning visuals, and Suhas’ music adds emotional depth.”

Music director Suhas, cinematographer Srinivas, and co-producer Gayatri Soumya echoed excitement about the film’s release, expressing confidence in its reception. Lead actress Shreya Narayana said she was thrilled to debut with such a meaningful project and hoped the audience would embrace Seemantham.