Live
- Zero-dose children: India's immunisation coverage surpasses global averages, says Centre
- Aditi Shetty justifies bold scenes as key to character depth
- Kajol embraces divine feminine power in ‘Maa’
- Rare earths crisis: India taking concrete steps to mitigate possible disruptions
- A soul-stirring Bharatanatyam ballet of devotion and deception
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Fold 7, Flip 7 Expected, Tri-Fold Concept May Steal the Show
- Indian coal imports from Russia highest in two yrs
- India’s electricity demand likely to triple to 4 tn units
- India’s sugar output to rise 15% at 35 mn tonnes
- Transportation, logistics lead deal value
Sheena Chohan brings strength and grace to her Hindi debut
Actress Sheena Chohan makes her much-anticipated Hindi debut in Sant Tukaram, a biopic that explores the life and legacy of the 17th-century saint and...
Actress Sheena Chohan makes her much-anticipated Hindi debut in Sant Tukaram, a biopic that explores the life and legacy of the 17th-century saint and poet. Directed by Aditya Om and set to release theatrically on July 18, the film casts Sheena as AvalaiJija Bai, the devoted yet strong-willed wife of the revered spiritual figure.
Avali, remembered in folklore as a practical woman caught between domestic duties and her husband’s spiritual detachment, is brought to life with emotional depth by Sheena. “We aim to inspire today’s generation with the real story of what Saint Tukaram has done for the people,” she said. “This film carries Lord Vitthal’s message — if you believe with all your heart, anything is possible.”
To prepare for the role, Sheena immersed herself in 15th-century Marathi texts, worked with translators, and spent time in Tukaram’s native village. “Interacting with the local women helped me understand the resilience and spirit of Avali and her era,” she shared.
Veteran Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, who plays Sant Tukaram, lauded Sheena’s commitment: “Sheena fully understood the director’s vision and brought genuine sincerity to every scene.”
The film features a stellar cast including Sanjay Mishra, Arun Govil, Shishir Sharma, Mukesh Khanna (as narrator), and Shiva Suryavanshi as the antagonist Mambaji. Musically rooted in the Abhanga devotional tradition, the soundtrack by Nikhil Kamath, Ravi Tripathi, and Veeral &Laavan enhances the spiritual atmosphere.
Produced by B. Gautham of Curzon Films and Purushottam Studios, Sant Tukaram promises to transcend linguistic and regional boundaries, offering a timeless story of devotion, sacrifice, and spiritual awakening for modern audiences.