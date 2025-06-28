Sheena Chohan brings strength and grace to her Hindi debut

Actress Sheena Chohan makes her much-anticipated Hindi debut in Sant Tukaram, a biopic that explores the life and legacy of the 17th-century saint and poet. Directed by Aditya Om and set to release theatrically on July 18, the film casts Sheena as AvalaiJija Bai, the devoted yet strong-willed wife of the revered spiritual figure.

Avali, remembered in folklore as a practical woman caught between domestic duties and her husband’s spiritual detachment, is brought to life with emotional depth by Sheena. “We aim to inspire today’s generation with the real story of what Saint Tukaram has done for the people,” she said. “This film carries Lord Vitthal’s message — if you believe with all your heart, anything is possible.”

To prepare for the role, Sheena immersed herself in 15th-century Marathi texts, worked with translators, and spent time in Tukaram’s native village. “Interacting with the local women helped me understand the resilience and spirit of Avali and her era,” she shared.

Veteran Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, who plays Sant Tukaram, lauded Sheena’s commitment: “Sheena fully understood the director’s vision and brought genuine sincerity to every scene.”

The film features a stellar cast including Sanjay Mishra, Arun Govil, Shishir Sharma, Mukesh Khanna (as narrator), and Shiva Suryavanshi as the antagonist Mambaji. Musically rooted in the Abhanga devotional tradition, the soundtrack by Nikhil Kamath, Ravi Tripathi, and Veeral &Laavan enhances the spiritual atmosphere.

Produced by B. Gautham of Curzon Films and Purushottam Studios, Sant Tukaram promises to transcend linguistic and regional boundaries, offering a timeless story of devotion, sacrifice, and spiritual awakening for modern audiences.