Shivaraj Kumar Gets Emotional During Shiva Vedha Pre-Release Event

The pre-release event of the highly anticipated film, Shiva Vedha, featuring Kannada Superstar Shivarajkumar was held yesterday in Hyderabad. The film, which has already become a hit in Kannada, will be released in Telugu on February 9th and is generating a lot of excitement. The event was graced by the presence of the chief guest, Nandamuri Balakrishna.

A tribute video of the late Puneeth Rajkumar was played during the event, which elicited an emotional response from ShivarajKumar. Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on October 29, 2021, was posthumously awarded the prestigious Karnataka Ratna and became the 10th recipient of the State's highest civilian honor.

Shivarajkumar expressed his hope that the film will be successful in Telugu, highlighting its entertaining, action-packed, and thought-provoking elements. He thanked Balakrishna for his attendance at the event despite Taraka Ratna's health condition and shared that their families are one. Shivarajkumar even visited Taraka Ratna in the hospital in Bengaluru to show his support.



Balakrishna wished the entire team of Vedha the best of luck and was glad to be part of the pre-release event. He emphasized the close relationship between himself and Shivarajkumar, calling them like brothers and part of one family. Balakrishna showed confidence in the film and appealed to the Telugu audience to watch it. He also spoke about Puneeth Rajkumar and stated that he will always remain in everyone's hearts.



The pre-release event of Shiva Vedha was a touching and memorable occasion filled with emotions and heartfelt sentiments. The film is expected to be a hit in Telugu, and audiences can look forward to a thrilling and impactful cinematic experience.

