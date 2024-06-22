Shriya Pilgaonkar joins jury panel for IFFLA 2024 Shorts category

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has been appointed as a jury member for the Shorts category at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) 2024. Expressing her excitement, Shriya stated, "I am honoured and thrilled to be invited as a jury member for the short film category at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024. I look forward to attending the festival in LA and watching these stellar shorts by emerging South Asian filmmakers."

Known for her versatile roles in series like 'Mirzapur', 'Guilty Minds', and 'The Broken News 2', Shriya Pilgaonkar has also made significant strides in international cinema with projects such as the British series 'Beecham House' and the French film 'Un plus Une'.

Speaking about her anticipation for the festival, Shriya added, "The atmosphere at film festivals is always creatively energising and deeply inspiring. I’m excited to meet and interact with diverse storytellers and performers, and to witness the incredible line-up of films at IFFLA."

The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024 is set to commence on June 27 and will run until June 30. The festival will showcase a compelling array of shorts, including notable entries such as 'Hema' featuring Rajshri Deshpande, 'Last Days of Summer', and 'Lori'. Closing the festival will be 'Maharaja', starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap.

Among the Indian films featured at IFFLA 2024 are 'Kill', produced by Guneet Monga and Karan Johar, and starring Lakshya, promising a rich diversity of cinema from the subcontinent on the global stage.