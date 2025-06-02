Siddhu’s ‘Telusu Kada’ set for a Diwali delight

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda is all set to charm audiences once again with his upcoming romantic drama Telusu Kada, which marks the directorial debut of renowned stylist Neeraja Kona. Backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and TG Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film stars Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty as the leading ladies.

In a vibrant announcement, the makers revealed that Telusu Kada will hit theatres on October 17, 2025, just ahead of Diwali. Set against the festive backdrop, the film promises a “Diwali Dhamaka” filled with heart, humour, and an emotional rollercoaster, capitalising on the extended four-day holiday weekend.

The release date poster is a colourful visual feast, filled with sunshine tones and stylish costumes that pull viewers into the lively world of Telusu Kada. The announcement video, teasing a love triangle, offers a glimpse into the film’s emotional conflict — with Siddhu’s character caught between two strong women.

Neeraja Kona’s debut adds a fresh, bold voice to Telugu cinema, weaving themes of relationships, self-love, and sacrifice into an unpredictable yet emotionally rich narrative. Producer Krithi Prasad has played a pivotal role in shaping the project from conception to execution, ensuring creative alignment throughout.

Siddhu, known for his effortless energy and relatability, takes on a new-age hero’s role, while Viva Harsha plays a significant supporting part. The film also features a top-notch technical crew, including cinematographer Gnana Shekar Baba, music director Thaman S, editor Naveen Nooli, and production designer Avinash Kolla. Costumes are curated by Sheetal Sharma.