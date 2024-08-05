Sidhu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Tillu Square’ Set for TV Premiere on Star Maa

The Telugu film ‘Tillu Square’ has not only met but surpassed the expectations of its fans, becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Starring the dynamic duo of Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, this movie has been a sensation since its release in March. It has collected over Rs. 100 crores at the box office, cementing its status as a commercial hit.

Released with immense hype, ‘Tillu Square’ quickly became a favorite among audiences. The film's unique blend of comedy, romance, and crime, coupled with Sidhu Jonnalagadda's trademark acting and Anupama Parameswaran's charm, contributed to its success. The film's robust performance at the box office, where it grossed around Rs. 130 crores on a modest budget of under Rs. 20 crores, was a testament to its wide appeal.

Following its theatrical run, ‘Tillu Square’ made its OTT debut on Netflix on April 26. The movie was made available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, further expanding its reach. The response on OTT was overwhelmingly positive, with the film trending in the top-5 for several days and garnering a large number of views.

For those who missed the chance to watch it in theaters or on OTT, ‘Tillu Square’ is now set to make its television debut. The film will premiere on the Star Maa TV channel on August 11th at 6:30 PM. This marks the first time the movie will be aired on TV, and given its popularity, it is expected to attract significant viewership and strong TRP ratings.

Directed by Mallik Ram, ‘Tillu Square’ features Sidhu Jonnalagadda in a role that perfectly aligns with his comedic timing and on-screen swag. Anupama Parameswaran adds to the film's charm, while the supporting cast, including Muralidhar Goud, Prince Cecil, Murali Sharma, and Praneet Reddy, delivers solid performances. Neha Shetty also makes a notable cameo appearance.

Sidhu Jonnalagadda, who also co-wrote the script with Ravi Antony, has achieved a significant milestone with this film, crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark for the first time in his career. The film's music, composed by Ram Miryala, Achu Rajamani, and Bhims Cicerolio, has also played a crucial role in its success, contributing to its overall entertainment value.