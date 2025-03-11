Simone Ashley redefines the British rom-com in 'Picture This'

British-Indian actress Simone Ashley takes centre stage in Picture This, a refreshing take on the rom-com genre now streaming on Prime Video. While romantic comedies have long been a Hollywood staple, Picture This brings a distinctly British flair, infusing cultural richness and family dynamics with the genre’s signature charm. For Ashley, this film isn’t just another role—it’s a long-awaited moment of personal and professional fulfilment.

"Growing up, I always wanted to be part of a rom-com—to see a girl that looks like me in those stories," Ashley shares. Her journey from Bridgerton’s Regency-era drama to leading a contemporary romantic comedy signals a shift in mainstream representation, one where diverse voices and experiences take centre stage.

At its heart, Picture This follows Pia, a fiercely independent British-Indian artist navigating the pressures of tradition, career struggles, and the unexpected complications of love. As her sister’s wedding approaches, Pia finds herself entangled in family expectations—particularly her mother’s demand that she must get engaged to access a hidden trove of family jewellery. This twist adds layers of humour and emotional depth, making Picture This more than just a love story—it’s also a reflection on self-discovery and cultural identity.

Ashley, who was drawn to the film’s universal themes, notes that the script’s simplicity is what makes it so powerful. “It was British, it was a comedy, and it was led by Pia herself. Sometimes, the simplest stories are the most powerful,” she explains.

Directed by Prarthana Mohan and written by Nikita Lalwani, the film also features Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Sindhu Vee, Luke Fetherston, Nikesh Patel, and Adil Ray in pivotal roles. Beyond romance, Picture This embraces the humour in family traditions, the push-and-pull of cultural expectations, and the joy of charting one’s own path.

With Ashley at the helm, Picture This isn’t just another romantic comedy—it’s a celebration of representation, a love letter to British-Indian culture, and a testament to the evolving landscape of mainstream storytelling. Now streaming in over 240 countries and territories, the film invites audiences to laugh, reflect, and fall in love with a rom-com that truly feels like home.