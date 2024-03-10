Slaying in sequins

It's clear that Bollywood divas know how to make a statement with sequins. Whether it's a saree, gown, lehenga, or jumpsuit, these stars have set some dazzling trends. If you're looking to channel their glamorous looks, here are some tips inspired by these Bollywood fashionistas:

Deepika Padukone's Sequin Saree Glam:

Opt for a Sabyasachi sequin saree with a matching sleeveless blouse.Consider a backless or low-cut blouse to add a touch of boldness.Keep the accessories minimal to let the sequins shine.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Mermaid-inspired Gown:

Choose a mermaid-inspired shimmering gown in an unconventional color like ocean green.Style short hair in loose waves for a chic and modern look.Highlight the outfit with statement earrings while keeping the rest of the jewelry understated.

Kriti Sanon's Cerulean Blue Sequin Saree:

Embrace a vibrant Cerulean Blue sequin saree for a bold and trendy appearance.Pair it with a complementary blouse and consider experimenting with different draping styles.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Classic Gold Tissue Saree:

Opt for a classic gold handwoven tissue saree for an elegant and timeless look.Pair it with a gold gilded top to add a modern twist.Keep the makeup and accessories sophisticated to balance the overall ensemble.

Alia Bhatt's Maroon Sequin Maxi Dress:

Choose a maroon-hued sequin maxi dress for a head-turning evening look.Keep the makeup light to maintain a fresh and youthful appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor's Gilded Metallic Sequin Lehenga:

Opt for a gilded metallic sequin lehenga for a royal and glamorous vibe.Pair it with traditional jewelry to enhance the ethnic charm.

Ananya Panday's Electric Blue Crystal Jumpsuit:

Channel the 70s style with an electric blue crystal jumpsuit.Consider adding a headband for a playful and retro touch.Keep the accessories minimal and let the jumpsuit be the focal point.

Kajol's Glittering Ensemble:

Embrace an all-glitter ensemble to stay in the spotlight.Consider sequin details in different colors to add depth and texture to the outfit.Keep the makeup bold to complement the vibrant look.



Remember to adapt these tips based on your personal style and preferences, and don't be afraid to experiment with different colors and accessories to make the look your own.