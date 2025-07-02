‘Solo Boy’ gears up for July 4 release with grand pre-release event held

Solo Boy, starring Bigg Boss 7 fame Gautam Krishna, is all set to hit theatres on July 4, and its pre-release event was a star-studded celebration. Held in Hyderabad, the event featured renowned director VV Vinayak as chief guest, alongside dignitaries including Raghu Kunche, KL Damodar Prasad, Prasanna Kumar, and others who came forward to extend their support.

Produced by Seven Hills Satish under Seven Hills Productions, and presented by Smt. Vinadri and Baby Neha Sri, Solo Boy is helmed by Naveen Kumar. The film stars Ramya Pasupuleti and Swetha Avasthi as female leads and features supporting performances by Anitha Chowdary, Posani Krishna Murali, Bhadram, Shafi, and RK Mama. Music is composed by Judah Sandhy, with cinematography by Trilok Siddhu and editing by Praveen Pudi.

VV Vinayak praised producer Satish’s journey from aspiring director to film producer and wished Gautam Krishna success in his career. Composer Raghu Kunche echoed similar sentiments, lauding Satish’s commitment and confidence in the film’s success.

KL Damodar Prasad admired Satish’s passion, while lyricist Poornachari and director Naveen Kumar highlighted the film’s emotional depth and relatability. Lead actresses Swetha and Ramya thanked the team for their support.

A visibly emotional Satish shared, “This film is my dream come true. Gautam Krishna supported me from day one, and this project grew because of our team’s dedication.”

Gautam Krishna, in a heartfelt note, said, “This film began before Bigg Boss. Satish believed in me without fame. I dedicate this to every middle-class family.” Addressing recent criticism over his support to Murali Naik’s family, he said firmly, “He was a soldier. He deserves our respect. Jai Hind.”

With industry blessings, a committed team, and a story rooted in middle-class values, Solo Boy is aiming for box office success this July 4.