Sookshmadarshini Review: A Tedious Hitchcockian Thriller

Sookshmadarshini enters the Malayalam thriller space with the promise of suspense and intrigue, drawing inspiration from the classic Hitchcockian style. With a talented cast led by Basil Joseph and Nazriya, the film sets out to deliver a gripping mystery. However, despite its potential, the movie falls short due to a predictable plot, lackluster character development, and an unconvincing narrative. While the technical aspects and performances shine, they cannot save the film from its storytelling flaws.

STORY

The film follows Priya, a microbiology graduate with a sharp eye for detail. Her keen observation skills lead her to notice strange behavior from her new neighbors, Manuel and his mother. Though initially dismissed by those around her, Priya’s suspicions grow when Manuel’s mother goes missing. What follows is a mystery that Priya feels compelled to unravel. However, despite the promising premise, the story is riddled with plot holes and a predictable trajectory. The twists, intended to shock, instead feel forced and unrealistic, undermining the tension. The climax, exaggerated and unbelievable, further detracts from the film’s intended suspense.

PERFORMANCES

The cast does its best with the material at hand, and the performances stand out as one of the movie's stronger points. Basil Joseph, known for his versatility, gives a solid performance, though his potential is somewhat wasted in the underwhelming story. Nazriya, as the lead actress, delivers a competent portrayal, though her role as a wife and mother lacks the emotional depth needed to make her character truly relatable. Supporting performances from Pooja Mohanraj and Sidharth Bharathan add some humor, but their roles remain peripheral and do little to impact the overall story. While the actors give their all, the lack of compelling material makes it hard to fully engage with their characters.

TECHNICALITIES

On the technical side, Sookshmadarshini impresses with its visual style. The film makes an unusual choice for a Malayalam movie by incorporating bright colors, creating a visually appealing atmosphere that complements the suspenseful narrative. The cinematography is crisp and clean, helping to establish a sense of tension throughout. Editing is sharp, ensuring that the pacing of the film stays consistent. However, despite these technical strengths, the film cannot overcome its narrative weaknesses. The visuals help set the mood, but they cannot mask the film's fundamental storytelling flaws.

ANALYSIS

Sookshmadarshini had the potential to be a gripping thriller, especially with a strong cast and promising technical elements. However, it fails to live up to its Hitchcockian aspirations. The plot is predictable, the twists are unconvincing, and the characters are underdeveloped, making it difficult for the audience to connect with them. The attempted incorporation of a woman empowerment angle feels forced, detracting from the central mystery. Despite solid performances and impressive visuals, the film falters due to a weak and unconvincing storyline. In the end, Sookshmadarshini serves as a reminder that strong performances and technical prowess cannot always compensate for a lackluster narrative.

RATING: 2/5