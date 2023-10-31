Live
- Raghubar Das sworn in as 26th Governor of Odisha
- For 3rd day Marathas’ pro-quota protests, arson & roadblocks rock Maha
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
- Mahua Moitra drops case against media houses, social media platforms in cash-for-query row
Just In
SRK’s presence in Salman-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ to be under wraps till release
Aditya Chopra, head of Yash Raj Films, is keeping superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s presence in the ‘Tiger 3’ a surprise till the upcoming film releases.
A source said: “SRK aa‘Pathaan’ presence in 'Tiger 3' is one of the biggest highlight points of this YRF Spy Universe movie. Adi is clear that he will not give out any image, any video of this big moment out for people to consume without them buying a ticket of Tiger 3!”
“Just like Salman Khan’s incredible clap-trap appearance in 'Pathaan' was kept a secret, Adi will do the same with SRK’s part in 'Tiger 3'!”
The source further revealed: “Aditya Chopra has made YRF Spy Universe the biggest theatrical franchise of the country. He wants euphoria in theatres when these spy films release and so, every beat of these movies, are being carefully crafted behind the closed doors of YRF.”
“Adi wants the YRF Spy Universe to stand for the biggest action spectacles that people of India could witness. So, one should expect that all the big surprises like these will only be unveiled to people in theatres.”
Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' is set to release this Diwali, November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.