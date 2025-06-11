Sudha Murty Feels Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is an ‘Eye Opener’, Says “This Movie Can Bring A Lot of Change”

Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a film that promises to win hearts and spark meaningful conversations. Touted as a spiritual sequel to his 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, the upcoming release introduces ten debutants alongside Aamir Khan in a narrative centered around empathy, inclusion, and hope.

The trailer and songs have already generated considerable anticipation, with fans looking forward to another inspiring tale from Aamir Khan Productions. Amid the growing buzz, philanthropist and author Sudha Murty recently attended a special screening of the film and had high praise for it.

Murty described the film as an “eye-opener” and lauded Aamir Khan for addressing a sensitive social issue with empathy and depth. Reflecting on the film’s message, she said, “Watched Sitaare Zameen Par. It’s Aamir Khan Production, and Aamir Khan has acted in it. It’s an eye-opener, I feel, because many people don’t understand such children. What’s normal is in itself a big philosophical question. But this film is very beautiful, where you understand that they are very sensitive and pure-hearted. They always smile because they are so simple in their approach to life. When someone achieves what you have not achieved, you still enjoy it when someone is enjoying it.”

She further added, “These are very great and philosophical lessons that you learn from these people, and the film includes them. This movie can bring a lot of changes, actually, and it can also make people sensitive on the issue of intellectual disability, and one should not look down upon them.”

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for his work in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film marks a significant collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions. The movie also features Genelia Deshmukh in a key role alongside ten rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film’s music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also backing the project, Sitaare Zameen Par is set to hit theatres on 20th June 2025.

With a powerful message and a heartfelt narrative, Sitaare Zameen Par aims to not just entertain but also enlighten, making it one of the most awaited releases of the year.