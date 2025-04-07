Live
Sumanth Prabhas comes with a cool title ‘Godari Gattupaina’
After receiving critical and commercial acclaim for his debut film Mem Famous, Sumanth Prabhas is back with a new project titled Godari Gattupaina. This upcoming wholesome entertainer marks the directorial debut of Subash Chandra and also serves as the launchpad for the newly formed Red Puppet Productions.
The title Godari Gattupaina was unveiled today and immediately struck a nostalgic chord, thanks to its reference to the popular song from Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. The aesthetically designed title logo, combined with a poster that beautifully encapsulates the tranquil essence of the Godavari region—featuring riverside views, traditional temples, and village life—has already caught the attention of audiences.
Sumanth Prabhas leads the project, and he will be joined by debutante Nidhi Pradeep as the female lead. Seasoned actor Jagapathi Babu plays a significant role, while Rajeev Kanakala and actress Laila will also be seen in key characters.
The film is being extensively shot in the lush locales of Bhimavaram and West Godavari, promising to showcase the scenic charm of Andhra’s heartland. These visuals are expected to form a vital narrative layer in the storytelling.
The film boasts a strong technical crew, with Sai Santosh helming the cinematography, Naga Vamshi Krishna composing the soundtrack, and Pravalya managing production design. With this blend of fresh talent and seasoned actors, Godari Gattupaina is shaping up to be an endearing cinematic journey rooted in Telugu culture and scenic beauty.