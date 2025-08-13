‘Sundarakanda’ Rap trailer launched

Live
Witness hilarious fun and a love ride—Rebel Star Prabhas has unveiled the rap trailer of Nara Rohith, Venkatesh Nimmalapudi, and Sandeep Picture Palace’s ‘Sundarakanda’.
Nara Rohith’s milestone 20th film ‘Sundarakanda’, directed by debutant Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP), is set for release on August 27th. The teaser and songs have generated massive buzz, and with the theatrical release just around the corner, the makers have now unveiled a rap trailer that reinforces the film’s promise of fun, freshness, and feel-good entertainment. Rebel Star Prabhas had the honour of launching the trailer.
The story follows a middle-aged bachelor on a determined quest to find a life partner who perfectly matches his five must-have qualities. His journey unfolds through two love stories—one from his college days and another in the present—while the trailer captures this romantic tug-of-war with a blend of humour and heart.
The rap-infused trailer offers a refreshing twist, highlighting the film’s light-hearted spirit while showcasing Nara Rohith’s impeccable comic timing. He is joined by a hilarious ensemble cast featuring Naresh, Satya, VTV Ganesh, and Abhinav Gomatam, each adding ample laughter and chaos. The writing is crisp, with director Venkatesh striking a smart balance between situational comedy and emotional beats.
Pradeep M. Varma’s cinematography brings vibrancy to the screen, while Leon James’s music—particularly the rap background score—delivers a distinctive soundscape. The production design is solid, with Rajesh Pentakota as art director and Sundeep as executive producer.
On the whole, the rap trailer looks promising and sets the bar high for the movie’s arrival in just under two weeks.