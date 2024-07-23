Telugu audience will love ‘Raayan;’ says Dhanush

National Award-winning superstar Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his 50th milestone film, "“Raayan”." Directed by Dhanush himself, the film stars Sandeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram in key roles and is produced by Sun Pictures. With immense anticipation surrounding the film, the makers recently held a grand pre-release event, drawing attention from fans and industry insiders alike. The event was graced by blockbuster director Gopichand Malineni and renowned producer Dil Raju.

Speaking at the event, Dhanush expressed his gratitude and excitement: "I am very lucky throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to work with incredible filmmakers like Selva Raghavan, Subrahmanyam Siva, Bhupathi Pandian, and Vetrimaran. I have learned so much from each of them and also from my own mistakes. Directing is a great responsibility, and I love it as much as acting. '“Raayan”,' which I directed, is coming on the 26th, and I consider it a blessing."

He continued, "Thank you to producer Kalanidhi Maran, AR Rahman, Prakash Raj, SJ Surya, Sandeep, Aparna, and my technical team. Thanks to the Telugu audience who have always supported me. “Raayan” features all the elements you expect from me – good dialogues, action, and songs. I believe the Telugu audience will definitely enjoy this movie."

Sandeep Kishan shared his experience working with Dhanush, saying, "When Dhanush asked me to act in ‘Raayan,’ it felt like an award. He is like a brother and mentor to me. The opportunity to work with him on his 50th film is a great honor. I hope the audience will feel proud of my performance."

Veteran actor Prakash Raj praised the young talents involved in the film and highlighted Dhanush's clear vision and dedication as a director. Producer Dil Raju and Suresh Babu also extended their best wishes, expressing confidence in the film's success.

With its release set for July 26, “Raayan” promises to be an action-packed entertainer showcasing Dhanush's multifaceted talent. Fans eagerly await what is expected to be another blockbuster in his illustrious career.