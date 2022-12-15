The Avatar 2 shatters the KGF 2 Record in this Aspect

Tomorrow, Avatar: The Way of Water, which James Cameron fans have eagerly anticipated, will debut in theatres all around the world. After receiving fantastic reviews at its early premiere a few days ago, anticipation for the movie increased.

The excitement surrounding the movie is out of this world in India, and spectators' insatiable need for the theatre experience helped the movie break records. To give specifics, during the opening weekend, major multiplex chains across the country sold more than 4 lakh and 40 thousand tickets before the screening. KGF 2 previously held the record for the most tickets sold (4 lakh 11 thousand tickets in advance).

According to industry experts, Avatar 2 could earn between Rs. 30 and 40 crores in its first weekend. We must wait to see how the movie performs at the Indian box office. Telugu is one of the major Indian languages releasing Avatar 2 in 2D, 3D, and IMAX formats.