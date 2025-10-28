  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

The Family Man Season 3 Release Date Announced: Manoj Bajpayee Returns with More Action

Manoj Bajpayee
x

Manoj Bajpayee

Highlights

The Family Man Season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, will release on November 21 on Prime Video. Expect more action, drama, and new challenges for the spy.

The Family Man Season 3 will release on November 21.

The show stars Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a spy who struggles to balance his job and family life.

This season will have more action, new enemies, and tougher missions.

It is made by Raj & DK under D2R Films and will stream on Prime Video in over 240 countries.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick