‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’ crosses $100K in North America, continues strong run

The Great Pre-Wedding Show has achieved an impressive milestone by surpassing a $100,777 North America gross, marking a significant victory for a film positioned as a small-scale, rooted entertainer. Distributed overseas by Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures, the film has benefited greatly from strategic release planning, ensuring wide reach among Telugu audiences across the US and Canada.

The film’s success is largely driven by its refreshing authenticity. Revolving around Ramesh, a small-town photographer whose life spirals into comic chaos after a misplaced memory card, the story blends slice-of-life humour with emotional sincerity. Its natural performances, organic humour, and grounded writing have resonated with viewers seeking relatable storytelling over spectacle.

Directed by Rahul Srinivas, the film stars Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, and Narendra Ravi, who collectively bring a lived-in charm to the narrative. Backed by 7PM Productions and producers Sandeep Agram and Ashmita Reddy Basani, the film released on November 7, 2025, gradually gaining momentum through word of mouth.

With strong critical appreciation translating into consistent audience support, The Great Pre-Wedding Show continues to strengthen its North American run, proving that sincerity and solid storytelling can make a lasting impact.