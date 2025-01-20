Thrilling investigative drama ‘Hatya’ set for grand release on Jan 24

The much-anticipated investigative thriller Hatya, directed by Srividya Basava and produced by S. Prashanth Reddy under the banner of Mahakal Pictures, is all set to hit theaters on January 24. The film stars Dhanya Balakrishna, Pooja Ramachandran, and Ravi Varma in pivotal roles.

At a press meet held recently, director Srividya Basava shared her excitement about the project. “Despite facing numerous challenges during the making of Madha, I am proud to see Hatya reaching this stage. We ensured every penny was spent wisely to deliver a compelling narrative. After the trailer's release, distributors showed keen interest, which boosted our confidence,” she said. Srividya also emphasized her focus on creating women-centric stories, adding that she was proud of the entire team’s efforts.

Lead actress Dhanya Balakrishna expressed her gratitude for being a part of this action-packed film, stating, “Since childhood, I’ve aspired to work in action films like Vijayashanti. This film has allowed me to live that dream.” Pooja Ramachandran, another key cast member, shared her excitement about returning to the Telugu film industry and praised the teamwork.

Producer Prashanth Reddy also thanked the director and team for their hard work and dedication to the film’s success. Music director Naresh Kumaran, cinematographer Abhiraj Rajendran, and editor Anil Kumar all spoke highly of the movie's gripping storyline and exceptional performances.

With its strong cast, intriguing premise, and talented crew, Hatya promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience for audiences when it releases on January 24.



