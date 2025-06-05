‘Thug Life’ review: A stylish showdown that sparks

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Joju George, Nasser, Mahesh Manjrekar and others

Director: Mani Ratnam

Producers: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran, Siva Ananth, Udhayanidhi Stalin

Music Director: A.R. Rahman

Cinematographer: Ravi K. Chandran

Editor: Sreekar Prasad

Rating: 3/5

Thug Life, the much-anticipated collaboration between cinematic giants Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, finally arrives on the big screen, offering a grand gangster saga laced with style, legacy, and emotional undertones. While expectations were understandably sky-high, the film makes a valiant attempt to blend old-school action with emotional depth, showcasing flashes of brilliance even if it doesn't fully meet the towering expectations.

Story:

Set against the gritty backdrop of New Delhi’s underworld, Thug Life traces the tale of Rangaraya Sakthiraju (Kamal Haasan), a seasoned gangster who adopts a child named Amar (Simbu) after a violent encounter. Years later, with Sakthiraju imprisoned, Amar rises through the ranks, only for a personal tragedy to drive a wedge between mentor and protégé. The story then spirals into a power-packed revenge saga, exploring betrayal, blood ties, and fractured loyalty.

Performances:

Kamal Haasan delivers a layered performance, effortlessly shifting across age brackets and portraying the gravitas of his character with finesse. His dialogue delivery and intense face-offs with Simbu bring gravitas to the narrative. Simbu, especially in the first half, commands attention with a powerful screen presence and well-timed aggression. Their on-screen chemistry offers some of the film's best moments. Nassar, as always, impresses with his seasoned portrayal, while Abhirami makes her brief role count. The ensemble cast, including Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, though underutilized, add visual richness to the film.

Technicalities:

Mani Ratnam’s direction is visually solid, if not emotionally piercing. The screenplay, co-written by Kamal and Ratnam, offers moments of brilliance but occasionally falters in pacing, especially in the second half. AR Rahman’s music, though subtle, underlines key moments without overpowering the narrative. The cinematography stands out with its gritty frames and stylized presentation. Editing could have been crisper, especially in the slower segments, but overall, the production values remain top-notch.

Analysis:

While Thug Life may not rank among Mani Ratnam’s finest, it certainly attempts to revive the grandeur of classic gangster dramas. The film shines brightest in its dramatic face-offs and visual appeal. The narrative occasionally feels stretched, and some character arcs could have been fleshed out better, but the emotional core between Sakthiraju and Amar anchors the film. It may not redefine the genre, but Thug Life still delivers enough cinematic value to warrant a watch, especially for fans of the legendary duo.

Thug Life may not be a flawless triumph, but it’s a commendable effort that showcases moments of grit, legacy, and emotional complexity. Come for Kamal, stay for the drama.