‘Thug Life’ turns up the heat with sensuous second single ‘Sugar Baby’

The musical journey of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated gangster drama Thug Life just amped up the excitement with the release of its second single, Sugar Baby. Composed by Oscar-winning maestro AR Rahman, the track is already making waves with its seductive charm and infectious rhythm.

Sugar Baby oozes boldness and playfulness, blending smooth beats with melodic richness. Rahman crafts a soundscape that is both contemporary and intoxicating, creating a vibe that’s hard to shake off. Vocalists Alexandra Joy, Shuba, and Nakul Abhyankar bring a dynamic energy to the track, their voices layering perfectly over the flirtatious rhythm. Lyricist Anantha Sriram adds to the song’s edge with cheeky, witty verses that exude sass and sensuality.

On screen, Trisha Krishnan steals the spotlight. Draped in a stunning white saree, she brings the song to life with smouldering expressions and hypnotic grace. Her screen presence, paired with the lush cinematography of Ravi K Chandran, makes Sugar Baby a visual spectacle.

Thug Life, produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies, is shaping up to be a grand cinematic event. With Kamal Haasan leading the charge and Mani Ratnam at the helm, the film is set to hit theatres on June 5. In Telugu states, it will be released by N Sudhakar Reddy under the Sreshth Movies banner. All eyes are now on the next big reveal from this powerhouse project.