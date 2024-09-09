“Tikku Tikku”song from ‘Racharikam’released

The film ‘Racharikam,’ starring Apsara Rani, Vijay Shankar, and Varun Sandesh, is gearing up for its release. Produced under the Chill Bros Entertainment banner by Eswar, the movie is directed by Suresh Lankalapalli, who also provides the story and screenplay. With the shooting completed, post-production activities are progressing rapidly. The posters released so far have raised expectations for the film.

Meanwhile, a lively folk number titled “Tikku Tikku” from ‘Racharikam’ has been released. Popular folk singer Penchal Das has penned and performed the song energetically, along with the well-known singer Mangli. The song, composed by Vengi, is catchy with energetic beats. This Jathara special song was shot lavishly on a colorful set, with superb choreography by Vijay. The song promises to be a visual treat, featuring Apsara Rani and the ensemble showcasing massy dance moves.

The film’s music is composed by Vengi, with Arya Sai Krishna handling the cinematography. Ram Prasad has written the dialogues, Chanakya serves as the executive producer, and JP is the editor. The release date for the film will be announced soon.

The movie also features notable actors such as Hyper Aadi, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Vijaya Ramarao, Srikanth Iyengar, Mahboob Basha, Roopesh Marapu, Prachi Thakur, Latha, and Eshwar in prominent roles.