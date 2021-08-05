Tollywood biggies are busy locking their release dates

A rush of release date announcements has kept the media and Tollywood trade circles busy in work these days. Owing to the pandemic situation, several biggies have been postponed many times.

Now, as the theatres were open top producers from Tollywood are busy in locking the dates for upcoming festivals and holiday periods. This is the reason why producers are announcing the release dates and unveiling the posters with dates.

RRR – October 13









"RRR" is a film which needs no further elaboration on how much anticipated the film is. Directed by Rajamouli, the patriotic period drama will release worldwide on October 13 in multiple languages.

The promotions of the film were also started. The recent song "Dosti" released on Friendship Day is entertaining netizens. The film is expected to revive the theatrical business in India. The makers chose the Dussera holiday period.





Pushpa – Christmas 2021













Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa' in Sukumar's direction is releasing in two parts. The first part titled 'Pushpa The Rise' will release this Christmas festival. This is a surprise addition to the release schedule. Made on a lavish scale, the action drama will release in five languages nationwide.

KGF Chapter 2 – December 20

















The much awaited second chapter of the blockbuster 'KGF' is slated to hit the screens for Christmas. Though the film is not form Tollywood, the releases of other films will be altered because of its craze in Telugu state.

December 20 is the date the makers are aiming for its release. One of the biggest Pan-Indian projects to hit the screens nationwide this year, 'KGF Chapter 2' features Kannada hero Yash in the lead role. Prashanth Neel who directed its first part is directing the movie.





Pawan Kalyan – Rana Movie – Jan 12, 2022













The multi-starrer is the first biggie to hit the screens during the Sankranthi season. The makers have announced January 12, 2022, as its release date. A remake of the Malayalam movie, the untitled drama has Pawan Kalyan and Rana in the lead roles.

It is a clash of two egoistic personalities. Directed by Saagar Chandra, the film's shoot is in progress.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata – Jan 13, 2022













From 'Okkadu' to 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', Mahesh Babu has delivered many blockbusters during the Sankranthi festival. He is ready to join the Pongal race once again with 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', which will be released on January 13, 2022. Directed by Parasuram, the entertainer has Keerthy Suresh as the love lady of Mahesh Babu. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling it.

Radhe Shyam – Jan 14, 2022













In the making for four years, Prabhas's 'Radhe Shyam' is finally seeing the light of the day. The makers recently announced its release date as of January 14, 2022. Prabhas is a true Pan-Indian star. He has the market in all states. The period romantic tale stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

F3 – Jan 14, 2022





















Producer Dil Raju's is in a confusion with 'F3'. If all these biggies stick to their release dates, Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer "F3" will be postponed to summer 2022. If any of them gets dropped, it may join the Sankranthi race.

