'Acharya' team surprises Kajal with a lovely poster

On the occasion of leading actress Kajal Aggarwal's 35th birthday, most of her fans and co-stars wished her with all their lovely posts on social media. Even Kajal's husband Gautam Kitchlu also wished his darling wife showering all his love.

The makers of Kajal's upcoming movie "Acharya" have unveiled a new poster on this special occasion and treated her fans by sharing the beautiful poster on their official Twitter page.

Kajal is seen sitting on the jute rice bags and looked beautiful sporting in a red lehenga. Her beautiful smile, a stack of red bangles and on-point makeup made her look classy and also raised the expectations on the movie.

"Acharya" is the 152nd movie of Megastar Chiranjeevi which is being directed by Koratala Siva who is best known for his social subjects. Ram Charan Teja is also playing an important role in this essaying 'Siddha' character and Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of 'Neelambari'. The recently released 'Lahe Lahe' song which showcased veteran actress Sangeetha also made the movie buffs await for the release.

Along with them even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play important roles.

"Acharya" movie is being produced by Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment banners.