Action King Arjun’s ‘Mufti Police’ locks Nov 21 release
Action King Arjun Sarja is all set to make a powerful return to the big screen with his upcoming action thriller ‘Mufti Police’, co-starring Aishwarya Rajesh. The film, directed by debutant Dinesh Letchumanan and produced by G. Arul Kumar under the G.S. Arts banner, is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on November 21st.
The makers unveiled the release date poster, showcasing Arjun in a fierce, intense avatar that immediately caught the internet’s attention. The poster quickly went viral, adding to the already high buzz around the project.
The teaser, which dropped earlier, promised an edge-of-the-seat action drama packed with gripping visuals and strong emotional undertones. Arjun’s commanding presence and Aishwarya Rajesh’s powerful performance are expected to be major highlights.
The film also stars Abhirami (Bigg Boss fame), Ramkumar, G.K. Reddy, P.L. Thenappan, Logu, Vela Ramamurthy, Thangadurai, Prankster Rahul, and O.A.K. Sundar, among others.
Saravanan Abhimanyu handles the cinematography, Aashivagan composes the music, Lawrence Kishore edits the film, while Arun Shankar serves as the art director.
‘Mufti Police’ will hit theatres simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, marking a true pan-South release for Arjun’s next high-octane outing.