Allu Aravind offers a deal for Nani's V?

V is yet to hit the screens. With Corona Crisis, the film's release got postponed. The makers are currently waiting for the theatres to get re-opened but looking at the current situation, the theatres might not get re-opened again. So, a lot of digital streaming platforms came in touch with the film's producer Dil Raju. Nani's 25th film

But, the latest reports reveal that Allu Aravind too offered a deal to Dil Raju. Amazon offered 25 crores to Dil Raju and Allu Aravind is said to have offered 30 crores to Dil Raju for streaming the film on Aha platform.

Dil Raju is yet to take a final call on the same. Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas and Sudheer Babu plays the leads in the movie. More details of the film's release will come out soon.