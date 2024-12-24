Live
- Committed to India’s digital growth amid shifting telecom landscape: Bharti Airtel
- Delhi Cong chief hints at second list soon, slams AAP govt for ‘taking people for a ride’
- Tragic road accident claims three lives in Srikakulam district
- Mufasa: The Lion King Roars this Christmas, with Arjun Das, SRK, and Mahesh Babu Stealing the Show
- OnePlus Open 2 Launch Expected in Late 2025
- Allu Arjun's Bouncer Arrested in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case
- Allu Arjun Questioned for Over Two Hours at Chikkadpally Police Station
- Karnataka govt employee digitally arrested for six hours, robbed of Rs 19 lakh
- YSRCP to protest against hike in electricity charges from December 27
- Rajasthan freezes as intermittent rain brings cold wave across state
Just In
Allu Arjun Questioned for Over Two Hours at Chikkadpally Police Station
Actor Allu Arjun appeared at the Chikkadpally Police Station on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.
Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun appeared at the Chikkadpally Police Station on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The inquiry lasted for nearly two and a half hours, with police officials reportedly asking detailed questions about the incident, which has become a high-profile matter.
Tight security arrangements were in place around the police station during the actor’s visit. Vehicular movement was restricted within a 200-meter radius, and additional barricades were set up to ensure public order. The police remained on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.
As the inquiry concluded, staff began preparing Allu Arjun’s convoy and police escort vehicles for his departure. The actor’s cooperation during the questioning is being viewed as a crucial step in the ongoing investigation.
The Sandhya Theatre incident has drawn significant attention, and the police have intensified their efforts to uncover the details surrounding the stampede. While no official statements have been released regarding the outcome of the questioning, sources suggest that further developments in the case are expected soon.