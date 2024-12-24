Allu Arjun Questioned for Over Two Hours at Chikkadpally Police Station

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun appeared at the Chikkadpally Police Station on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The inquiry lasted for nearly two and a half hours, with police officials reportedly asking detailed questions about the incident, which has become a high-profile matter.

Tight security arrangements were in place around the police station during the actor’s visit. Vehicular movement was restricted within a 200-meter radius, and additional barricades were set up to ensure public order. The police remained on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

As the inquiry concluded, staff began preparing Allu Arjun’s convoy and police escort vehicles for his departure. The actor’s cooperation during the questioning is being viewed as a crucial step in the ongoing investigation.

The Sandhya Theatre incident has drawn significant attention, and the police have intensified their efforts to uncover the details surrounding the stampede. While no official statements have been released regarding the outcome of the questioning, sources suggest that further developments in the case are expected soon.