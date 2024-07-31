Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: 'Pushpa.. Pushpa' Song Crosses 150 Million Views on YouTube

The anticipation for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is reaching fever pitch, with fans eagerly awaiting the cinematic extravaganza starring the iconic Allu Arjun. While the film's release has been shifted from August 15th to December 6th, the excitement surrounding the project remains unabated. Amidst speculations about potential delays and creative differences, the makers have finally quashed the rumours with a significant update.

The pulsating title track, "Pushpa... Pushpa," has recently achieved a monumental milestone, crossing 150 million views across all languages on YouTube. This staggering figure is a testament to the song's infectious energy and Allu Arjun's magnetic screen presence. The track, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, with its catchy beats and the actor's signature hook steps becoming a viral sensation.





Confirming the earlier announced release date, the ‘Pushpa 2’ team has officially declared that the film will hit theatres on December 6th. This announcement comes as a relief to fans who were apprehensive about further postponements. As the shooting for the film is in full swing at Ramoji Film City, with Allu Arjun set to resume his role after a European vacation, the makers are aiming to wrap up the entire shoot by October.

The excitement surrounding ‘Pushpa 2’ is palpable, and fans are eagerly counting down the days until the film's grand release. With the massive success of the title track and the confirmed release date, expectations for the film have reached unprecedented heights.