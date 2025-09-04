‘Andhra King Taluka’ to drop fun second single ‘Puppy Shame’ on Sep 8

Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s upcoming entertainer Andhra King Taluka is fast building excitement ahead of its grand worldwide release on November 28th. Directed by Mahesh Babu P and backed by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers, the film has already captured attention with its unique concept and high-energy promotional campaign.

The buzz began with the title glimpse and skyrocketed after the release of the first single, written by Ram Pothineni himself and sung by Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander. The chartbuster number quickly went viral and continues to dominate music playlists.

Now, the makers are ready to unveil the second single, “Puppy Shame,” on September 8th. Composed by Vivek & Mervin, the track promises to be a quirky, fun-filled ride. The newly released poster teases the song’s playful vibe—Ram sporting a mischievous look as someone comically tumbles to the ground, set against a jubilant theatre crowd celebrating a First Day First Show.

Andhra King Taluka portrays Ram as a die-hard movie buff, with the film serving as a biopic of a fan. Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead, while Kannada superstar Upendra appears in a crucial role. The supporting cast includes Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh.

On the technical front, the film boasts a stellar crew with Siddhartha Nuni handling cinematography, National Award winner Sreekar Prasad as editor, and Avinash Kolla managing production design.