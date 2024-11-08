Anushka Shetty Takes on Her Boldest Role in ‘Ghaati.’ Watch the Teaser Now

Telugu superstar Anushka Shetty, celebrated for her powerful roles in films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Rudramadevi,’ is set to dazzle audiences once again with her intense new role in ‘Ghaati,’ an upcoming action-crime drama directed by the acclaimed Krish Jagarlamudi. Marking a significant departure from her recent appearances, Anushka’s portrayal in ‘Ghaati’ delves into the gritty transformation of a woman from victim to a fearsome figure in the crime world.

On November 7, Anushka’s birthday, the makers of ‘Ghaati’ unveiled a short teaser that showcases her as a fierce, tribal-inspired character navigating a rugged landscape. In this glimpse, set against the backdrop of a dense valley, Anushka appears in a saree with rustic accessories and a forearm tattoo, hinting at her deep connection to a local forest tribe. The scene escalates as she steps onto a bus wielding a hand-saw, ultimately revealing her ferocity as she beheads a man, a scene evocative of her powerful roles in ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Rudramadevi.’

The teaser’s caption added to the intrigue: “Fierce and menacing. Witness ‘The Queen’ @anushkashettyofficial breathing fire. #GhaatiGlimpse out now! #GHAATI in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam #HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5FkYULk3Ls

‘Ghaati’ is set against a gripping backdrop of crime and narcotics, exploring the protagonist’s journey from a vulnerable individual to a dreaded criminal mastermind in the illicit cannabis trade. With powerful taglines like “victim, criminal, legend,” the film promises a transformative narrative that challenges the boundaries of heroism and villainy. The intense tribal-inspired score in the teaser hints at Anushka’s character’s tribal roots, underscoring her evolution into the “Queen of the Valley.”

Following her last appearance in ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ (2023), a light-hearted romantic comedy, ‘Ghaati’ marks Anushka’s second collaboration with director Krish. Known for his versatility and creative storytelling, Krish is expected to deliver an intense narrative that combines action with the complexities of revenge and survival.

‘Ghaati’ will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, ensuring a wide reach across audiences in India. Although the official release date is yet to be announced, the anticipation surrounding the film is already soaring, with fans eagerly awaiting Anushka’s comeback in a role that promises action, grit, and a new facet of her remarkable talent.