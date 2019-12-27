Ashwathama Teaser Talk

Ashwathama is one of the upcoming Telugu films in the current times. Naga Shaurya is one of the heroes who is trying to make an impressive mark at the box-office with an action movie. Mehreen Kaur plays the leading lady of the movie. The makers released the teaser of the movie today. According to the teaser, there are a lot of action elements in it.

The teaser hints a big problem in the medicine backdrop and Naga Shaurya sets himself on a mission to put an end to it in his own way. The way the action sequences are shot is impressive. KGF action directors are on board for the project.

The film is directed by Ramana Teja Seela and has story by Naga Shaurya himself.IRA Creations bankrolls the project and Sricharan Pakala scores the music.



