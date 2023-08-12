Live
‘Bholaa Shankar’ Day 1 collections in Nizam
“Bholaa Shankar,” starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, hit the screens yesterday. The movie, directed by Meher Ramesh, is the official remake of Ajith’s “Vedhalam.” The film has Keerthy Suresh in another important role. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments, the film has Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sree Mukhi, and Rashmi Gautam played other supporting roles. Mahati Swara Sagar composed the tunes.
“Bholaa Shankar” opened to mixed reviews from critics. On its day one, the film collected a share of 4.51 crores in the Nizam region. This is a decent number considering the mixed reviews and word of mouth. The movie has a strong opponent in the form of Rajini’s “Jailer,” and it needs to be seen how it will fare from today.