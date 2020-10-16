Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: "Change is constant," says Abhijeet

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Every season of Bigg Boss will have a love story. But interestingly, in the ongoing 4th season, we have been witnessing a triangle love story which has been grabbing the attention of the audience.

We already knew that Monal Gajjar has been staying close to both Abhijeet and Akhil. But now, it seems like Abhijeet has backed out. In today's episode, Abhijeet said that he is not going get close to Monal ever again. Digging into the details, Abhijeet, Harika and Noel were talking about the housemates. Abhijeet said that 'Change is constant' in the Bigg Boss house and even he also changed. When Harika asked in what way, Abhijeet said that he changed in regard of Monal. "Earlier I was close to her. But now, I am on the other end. I would never want to get close to her again," said Abhijeet.

We already knew that Abhijeet got hurt when Monal claimed that both Akhil and Abhijeet were at fault in front of Nagarjuna and the incident sure changed his opinion about her.