Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Swathi Deekshith Eliminated from the house?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Swathi Deekshith is one of the wild card contestants in the Bigg Boss house. She has played her game well so far, in the Bigg Boss house. Unexpectedly, she could not stay in the house for more than a week. Swathi entered the house on Thursday last week. As per the sources, she will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house in the fourth week. Suryakiran, Devi and Karate Kalyani already came out of the house. Now, it is the time for Swathi Deekshith.

In fact, Swathi's eviction is surely a big surprise to one and all. People did not expect that she would come out of the house so soon. Apparently, she got less votes so far in the Bigg Boss house, resulting in her eviction. We thought that Sohel and Mehaboob would be in the danger zone but they somehow managed to be safe.

We came to know that Swathi was called on to the stage that she was eliminated. The show organizers are still shooting the Sunday episode. More details will follow.

