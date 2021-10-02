Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Exclusive: This Contestant evicted!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Elimination: Bigg Boss TV show is turning out to be interesting currently. The organizers of the TV show are currently occupied on bringing the best entertainment to the audiences. Going by the latest sources in the film circles, we came to know that Natraj Master has been evicted from the TV show in the fourth week.

As per the buzz, Natraj Master received less number of votes in the fourth week and many of the inmates also did not want him in the house.

The popular dance choreographer lost multiple chances to bring out his best in the Bigg Boss house. Earlier, Sarayu, Uma Devi, and Lahari were eliminated from the TV show in the first, second, and third weeks respectively.

The official eviction will take place on Sunday's episode. Stay tuned to us for more details.