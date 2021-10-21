Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Lobo back in the Bigg Boss house!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Sweta got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house last week and Big Boss sent Lobo to the secret room and he is back in the Bigg Boss house in the current episode. Interestingly, Lobo's entry has been planned in a surprising manner by the Bigg Boss.

As per the latest promo, Bigg Boss has closed the house doors with the blinds on. The inmates are sitting in the moj room and the gates get opened suddenly. As Ravi, Vishwa and others peep out of the glass window, they could spot Lobo walking into the house.

Sreerama Chandra, Anee, Vishwa, and Ravi run to Lobo to give him a grand welcome. It was a memorable moment for Lobo, Ravi and others. From the secret room, Lobo observed the game well and has some strong points to make in the Bigg Boss house.