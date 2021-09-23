Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: This housemate to get eliminated from Bigg Boss?

The things are finally getting back on track in the Bigg Boss house after some heated arguments in the Bigg Boss house in Mondays nominations episode. We have seen that so many housemates nominated Priya this time.

During the nominations, while nominating Lahari, Priya made some shocking comments that she saw Ravi and Lahari hugging in the restroom in the nighttime. Ravi and Lahari got offended by this statement and said that it will get portrayed in a bad way and it is very wrong of her to make such statements. Hamida also nominated Priya claiming that she has body-shamed her. Explaining the situation, Hamida said when she is suffering from body pains, Priya asked if she has got any body surgery done in the recent times which hurt her. It seems like most of the housemates are having problems with Priya and she's also in the nominations this week.

So, some are claiming that Priya is the one to get eliminated this week. However, we have to wait for a few more days to get clarity about the same.