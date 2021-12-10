Bigg Boss Episode 96 Highlights

The episode started with Bigg Boss asking the housemates to take a call regarding who should get the vote appeal between Sreeram and Maanas. Sreeram says that he is willing to give up and give it to Maanas and wants to discuss it with him. Kajal interferes saying that it is a house call. Sreeram asks her to let them talk first but she says that he intentionally gave up as he knew that everyone will take Maanas's name. Sreeram and Kajal argue. Sunny also asks her to calm down but she doesn't.



While talking to Maanas, Sunny said that Kajal is intentionally provoking Sreeram and just wanted to talk in the middle. While speaking to Maanas and Sunny, Kajal cried and said that she got hurt. Maanas gave his vote appeal. Sunny asks Sreeram to talk to Kajal but he says that she is just using the emotional connect card as a shield. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Neethone Dance' song. Shannu and Sreeram talk about Kajal and Maanas's game whereas Sunny and Maanas are seen talking about Sreeram.



Bigg Boss gave them a task that all the housemates should become superstars and act like them.



Sunny - Balakrishna

Sreeram - Chiranjeevi

Siri - Genelia

Shannu - Surya

Maanas - Pawan Kalyan

Kajal - Sridevi

Whenever a song plays, the housemate who is playing that role should go dance. The housemate who impressed everyone will get the vote appeal.

Bigg Boss played 'Osa Osa' song and Siri danced to it. Sunny also danced with her. Sunny and Kajal danced to 'Simha Simha' song. Maanas danced to 'Gabbar Singh' song. Kajal and Maanas danced to 'Abbani Teeyani Debba' song. Shannu danced to 'Singham' song with Maanas and Sreeram danced to 'Mutamestri' song with Kajal.



The housemates danced to 'Love makes Life Beautiful', 'Lux Papa' songs. Bigg Boss asked the housemates as superstars to perform a skit. Sunny asked Shannu to come and discuss the skit but Shannu leaves that he doesn't want to. Siri goes near him and Shannu asked her to stay there as she is better with them. Siri cries and Shannu says that he got tripped this time. Siri laughs and hugs him.