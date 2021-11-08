Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 64 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's dashing entry with 'Neelambari' song. Nagarjuna gave 'Bomma Ikkada Paata Ekkada' task. Kajal, Sunny, Priyanka, Shannu, and Viswa are a team, and the rest forms another team. Jessie is the sanchalak. The housemates have to guess the song as well as the actors based on the blur images. Ravi guesses 'Ramulo Ramula' song and they all dance for the same.



As Shannu was unable to tell the answer, his team helps and loses a point. Maanas guesses the song correctly and the team danced to 'Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham' song. Sreeram and Priyanka also guesses correctly and the teams danced to 'Sundari' and 'Dimma Tirige' songs. Ravi's team won the task. Sreeram gets into the safe zone. The housemate have to imitate another housemate and make the team guess it.



Sunny imitated Siri, Ravi imitated Kajal, Viswa imitated Maanas, Sreeram imitated Sunny, Kajal imitated Ravi, Shannu imitated Viswa. Anee imitated Shannu, Priyanka imitated Sreeram, Maanas imitated Jessie. Sunny's team wins the task. Jessie gets into the safe zone. Nagarjuna asked the housemates to pick the worst performer.



Sunny gave it to Shannu, Shannu gave it to Priyanka, Priyanka picked Viswa, Viswa selected Jessie, Jessie gave it to Kajal, Kajal picked Siri, Siri picked Kajal, Maanas gave it to Shannu, Ravi picked Maanas, Sreeram picked Kajal, Anee picked Sunny. Priyanka gets into the safe zone. Viswa gets evicted from the Bigg Boss house. All the housemates get emotional including Viswa.



Viswa talked about all the housemates. Nagarjuna asked him to give ranks to the housemates. Viswa gave 10 to Priyanka, 9 to Kajal, 8 to Jessie, 7 to Anee, 6 to Maanas, 5 to Siri, 4 to Sunny, 3 to Shannu, 2 to Ravi, and 1 to Sreeram.

