Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Exclusive: This contestant eliminated from Bigg Boss TV show

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu elimination: After Suryakiran and Karate Kalyani, it is the time for the elimination of Mehaboob from the Bigg Boss house. Mehaboob is one of the weakest contestants in the house. It is his luck that he survived almost three weeks in the Bigg Boss house.

His performance drew criticism from time to time and there is nothing great about him in the house.

Interestingly, Mehaboob tried his best to garner the attention of everyone but unfortunately, he could not draw the attention of the audiences. His performance during Ukku Hrudayam task also failed to impress.

During the third week, he has got the least number of votes and it resulted in him going out of the house.

The announcement of the same comes on the episode on Sunday.