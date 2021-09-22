Bimbisara to head for a release during Diwali!

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri is one of the talented actors in the Telugu film industry who is waiting to score a massive hit soon. Unlike the films he had done before, the actor is now planning to come up with an interesting film. Titled Bimbisara, the film will have a grand release in 2 parts.

Going by the latest reports in the film industry, the makers are planning to bring the first part's release during Diwali. The film's shoot is already in progress and Kalyan Ram hopes to score a big hit.

The film unit is already busy with the post-production works and the dubbing works. The movie unit wants to bring the first part during Diwali and the second part next year.

The makers are investing a huge amount close to 40 Cr for the making of this film. Mallidi Vashista is making his directorial debut with the film. Catherine Tresa and Samyukta Menon are playing the heroines in the film.