Brahma Anandam to Premiere on This OTT Platform; Check Release Date

Brahma Anandam to Premiere on This OTT Platform; Check Release Date
Brahma Anandam, starring veteran comedian Brahmanandam and his son Raja Goutham, will premiere digitally soon.

Veteran comedian Brahmanandam recently starred in the comedy drama Brahma Anandam, his first film with his son, Raja Goutham.

The film will be available for digital streaming on Aha from March 14, 2025, after its theatrical release. Its performance on OTT remains to be seen, as it had a limited box office run.

Produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka and directed by RVS Nikhil, the film features music by Sandilya Pisapati and stars Vennela Kishore, Priya Vadlamani, Rajeev Kanakala, and Talluri Rameshwari.

